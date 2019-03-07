Lee County Relief Efforts are underway! Can you help us?

CSS Mobile staff are shown in the above photo preparing HOPE Bags for victims. Each bag contains two bed pillows, a complete set of towels, Kleenex, hand soap, and other toiletries.
John Wilson, from Mobile CSS and Deacon Raymond Gueret from CSS Montgomery are leading relief efforts for Lee County families affected by the tornado. They and other CSS staff will work with Lee County VOAD and Long-term Recovery teams to provide ongoing assistance and material resources.
- Pope Francis sends condolences to the victims of Sunday’s tornadoes in Lee CountyArchdiocese News, The Catholic WeekMarch 7, 2019Pope Francis sends condolences to the victims of Sunday’s tornadoes in Lee County By The Catholic Week MOBILE – In a letter to Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi, Pope Francis has conveyed his condolences to the victims of Sunday’s tornadoes in Lee County. […]
- Our confused culture doesn’t know if there is truthThe Catholic WeekMarch 7, 2019I am sitting in a room near the beach as I attend the ACYC, which is the Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Conference. I was asked to do a talk for one of the breakout sessions. They asked me to speak about truth. Our culture is very confused. What is […]
- Names of Credibly Accused Clergy ReleasedUncategorizedJanuary 4, 201912-6-2018 TO THE PEOPLE OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF MOBILE Dear Brothers and Sisters in the Lord, An image often used for the Church is that the Church is the dawn. That is an apt image. The dawn testifies that the night is over and that light has […]
- Statement from Archbishop Thomas J. RodiArchdiocese NewsJanuary 4, 201911-8-2018 The Archdiocese of Mobile will publish the names of clergy and religious who were removed from ministry due to an accusation of abuse of a minor. Each of the four Catholic dioceses in Alabama and Mississippi (Archdiocese of Mobile, Diocese […]
- AOM NewsUncategorizedJanuary 4, 2019USCCB President Cardinal Daniel DiNardo statement 8-30-2018 WASHINGTON— Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has issued the following statement. Cardinal […]
