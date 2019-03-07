Lee County Relief Efforts are underway! Can you help us?

CSS Mobile staff are shown in the above photo preparing HOPE Bags for victims. Each bag contains two bed pillows, a complete set of towels, Kleenex, hand soap, and other toiletries.

John Wilson, from Mobile CSS and Deacon Raymond Gueret from CSS Montgomery are leading relief efforts for Lee County families affected by the tornado. They and other CSS staff will work with Lee County VOAD and Long-term Recovery teams to provide ongoing assistance and material resources.